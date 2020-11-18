Is This Fun, Or What?

Sometimes, things just go your way. For those of us who are fans of the Miami Dolphins, pretty much everything seems to be going our way lately.

Take this past weekend, for example. Of the three games Miami’s sensational rookie quarterback has played, the game against the Chargers was, by far, the one I most wanted to see him win, and badly. Like probably a lot of folks, I was sick and tired of the media’s narrative that Herbert was better, and that the Dolphins should have drafted him instead of Tagovailoa; I only wish Miami could have beaten L.A. by a score of 45-3, or something, to really stick it to the press pundits. Don’t get me wrong, Justin Herbert is a great young QB, and he’s going to win a lot of games in the NFL, but you can’t make a rush to judgement over the first five or six games, especially when the guy you’re comparing him to hasn’t even played yet. I almost wanted the Dolphins to shut the media up more than I wanted them to beat the Chargers.

But there’s so much more for Dolphin fans to be happy about than just their new quarterback and the state of the team. Unlike last season, we don’t have to live in fear of every win costing us a shot at a top QB... because we already have a top QB. We also don’t have to worry about missing out on getting one of the top prospects in next year’s draft, because the Houston Texans are abominably bad, and we have their first and second round picks in 2021, by virtue of the Laremy Tunsil trade.

And just for good measure, the Buffalo Bills were saddled with an excruciatingly painful last second loss at Arizona this past Sunday, and they’ll have two weeks to stew over it. Just for the record, I still think they’ll win the division this season, and I also don’t give Miami much chance of winning in Orchard Park, New York against the Bills in early January. They could still surprise us, though.

It hasn’t been much fun being a Dolphin fan for quite a while now, but perhaps the football gods are finally smiling on us once again. The future looks bright for this team and this organization, and today, it’s fun, fun, fun...