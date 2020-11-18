Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
J.C. Jackson is the NFL’s premier ball-hawk since entering the league - Pats Pulpit
The third-year man is leading the league in interceptions since his rookie year.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Sam Darnold ruled out for Jets vs. Chargers - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have officially ruled quarterback Sam Darnold out for this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of the season in Darnold’s place
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
One Stat Recap: Third quarter woes continue for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
The Hail Mary ended it, but another poor third quarter set the stage
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Patriots final: Winners & Losers - Baltimore Beatdown
What a devastating night
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers aren’t ready to deem their running game a complete failure - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to run the football, but those within the organization are no prepared to consider it an issue moving forward.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Stats: Comparing Tee Higgins and A.J. Green rookie seasons with Bengals - Cincy Jungle
Higgins, proving to be one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NFL Draft, is on pace to have a bigger rookie year than Green.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt’s historic day - Dawgs By Nature
Browns running backs’ performance against the Texans was last done by a Cleveland duo in 1966.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Hair of the Dog - Big Pigeon Energy Edition (Texans/Browns) - Battle Red Blog
The BRB gang gets together to nominally talk about the Texans’ contest against the Browns, but mostly just make pigeon jokes.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Stephen Gostkowski is still Titans kicker...for now - Music City Miracles
Will it change before Sunday?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars secure eighth non-winning season in Shad Khan’s nine years of owning team - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 24-20 to the Green Bay Packers today, which means more than just a hard-fought game at Lambeau Field.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Monday Morning Awards: Week 10 @Titans - Stampede Blue
MVP of the Game: Nyheim Hines
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Drew Lock and the Broncos offense failed miserably against the Raiders - Mile High Report
This type of failure will cause many in Broncos Country to abandon Drew Lock.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts earn ‘C’ for loss to Miami - Bolts From The Blue
Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Jon Gruden calls facing Chiefs after bye a ‘coincidence’ - Silver And Black Pride
Chiefs Week is already lit
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs make Andy Reid, Brett Veach contract extensions official - Arrowhead Pride
The organization confirmed the extensions on Monday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Lawyer for DeAndre Baker accusers arrested for alleged extortion - Big Blue View
The charges have been dropped against the ex-Giants cornerback
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles designate Zach Ertz to return, put Craig James on injured reserve - Bleeding Green Nation
Roster news.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys news: Andy Dalton & Chidobe Awuzie practice; more Ezekiel Elliott debate - Blogging The Boys
Get your Tuesday Cowboys news here!
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
What’s in a Name? - Hogs Haven
Does the Washington Football Team Have a Short List?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
A disasterclass in coaching nearly cost Packers a win against Jaguars - Acme Packing Company
Questionable decision making was rampant against Jacksonville.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matthew Stafford injury update: Lions QB confident he’ll play vs. Panthers: - Pride Of Detroit
It appears Stafford expects to play this week.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2020 NFL Hapless Chicago Bears give Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins his first Monday Night Football Win - Windy City Gridiron
Good for Kirk!
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Working a Different Formula on Defense - Daily Norseman
As the Vikings have begun stacking wins at the expense of their NFC North rivals, sweeping a three game division stretch, a formula has emerged on defense that’s allowing them to be more effective.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
UPDATE: Drew Brees with broken ribs on both sides of his chest and collapsed lung, Saints preparing for him to miss time - Canal Street Chronicles
No word yet on a possible timetable for return.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons may get Calvin Ridley back for crucial tilt against a banged-up Saints team - The Falcoholic
This would be a boost for Atlanta, looking to play spoiler in the NFC South.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss Week 11 game vs Lions - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers could be without their star running back again this week when they face the Lions.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Confidence is restored for the Bucs - Bucs Nation
The offensive line adjustments and tighter defensive play critical in Bucs win
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
San Francisco 49ers: With Garoppolo out, do you want Mullens or Beathard to start vs. Rams? - Niners Nation
The 49ers are on their BYE, but does Kyle Shanahan go with Mullens after his ugly outing?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Player of the Game: Hail Murray Edition - Revenge of the Birds
I hope Seth doesn’t mind, but after that combination type of late game theatrics and the overall body of work yesterday, I decided to present you with the first ever (at least as long as I’ve been...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks would be on outside looking in if the NFL hadn’t added a Wild Card Spot in 2020 - Field Gulls
The expansion of the NFL playoffs from six teams to seven teams per conference was not a welcome move for many fans. Not only did the move increase the odds of a low quality team making the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams LT Andrew Whitworth will get second opinion on torn MCL - Turf Show Times
LA lost one of its best players for a while but there’s hope