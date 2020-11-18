Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

J.C. Jackson is the NFL’s premier ball-hawk since entering the league - Pats Pulpit

The third-year man is leading the league in interceptions since his rookie year.





Sam Darnold ruled out for Jets vs. Chargers - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have officially ruled quarterback Sam Darnold out for this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Flacco will make his fourth start of the season in Darnold’s place





One Stat Recap: Third quarter woes continue for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

The Hail Mary ended it, but another poor third quarter set the stage

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Patriots final: Winners & Losers - Baltimore Beatdown

What a devastating night





Steelers aren’t ready to deem their running game a complete failure - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to run the football, but those within the organization are no prepared to consider it an issue moving forward.





NFL Stats: Comparing Tee Higgins and A.J. Green rookie seasons with Bengals - Cincy Jungle

Higgins, proving to be one of the biggest steals of the 2020 NFL Draft, is on pace to have a bigger rookie year than Green.





Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt’s historic day - Dawgs By Nature

Browns running backs’ performance against the Texans was last done by a Cleveland duo in 1966.

AFC SOUTH:

Hair of the Dog - Big Pigeon Energy Edition (Texans/Browns) - Battle Red Blog

The BRB gang gets together to nominally talk about the Texans’ contest against the Browns, but mostly just make pigeon jokes.





Stephen Gostkowski is still Titans kicker...for now - Music City Miracles

Will it change before Sunday?





Jaguars secure eighth non-winning season in Shad Khan’s nine years of owning team - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 24-20 to the Green Bay Packers today, which means more than just a hard-fought game at Lambeau Field.





Monday Morning Awards: Week 10 @Titans - Stampede Blue

MVP of the Game: Nyheim Hines

AFC WEST:

Drew Lock and the Broncos offense failed miserably against the Raiders - Mile High Report

This type of failure will cause many in Broncos Country to abandon Drew Lock.





Chargers News: Bolts earn ‘C’ for loss to Miami - Bolts From The Blue

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.





Raiders news: Jon Gruden calls facing Chiefs after bye a ‘coincidence’ - Silver And Black Pride

Chiefs Week is already lit





Chiefs make Andy Reid, Brett Veach contract extensions official - Arrowhead Pride

The organization confirmed the extensions on Monday.

NFC EAST:

Lawyer for DeAndre Baker accusers arrested for alleged extortion - Big Blue View

The charges have been dropped against the ex-Giants cornerback





Eagles designate Zach Ertz to return, put Craig James on injured reserve - Bleeding Green Nation

Roster news.





Cowboys news: Andy Dalton & Chidobe Awuzie practice; more Ezekiel Elliott debate - Blogging The Boys

Get your Tuesday Cowboys news here!





What’s in a Name? - Hogs Haven

Does the Washington Football Team Have a Short List?

NFC NORTH:

A disasterclass in coaching nearly cost Packers a win against Jaguars - Acme Packing Company

Questionable decision making was rampant against Jacksonville.





Matthew Stafford injury update: Lions QB confident he’ll play vs. Panthers: - Pride Of Detroit

It appears Stafford expects to play this week.





2020 NFL Hapless Chicago Bears give Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins his first Monday Night Football Win - Windy City Gridiron

Good for Kirk!





Vikings Working a Different Formula on Defense - Daily Norseman

As the Vikings have begun stacking wins at the expense of their NFC North rivals, sweeping a three game division stretch, a formula has emerged on defense that’s allowing them to be more effective.

NFC SOUTH:

UPDATE: Drew Brees with broken ribs on both sides of his chest and collapsed lung, Saints preparing for him to miss time - Canal Street Chronicles

No word yet on a possible timetable for return.





Falcons may get Calvin Ridley back for crucial tilt against a banged-up Saints team - The Falcoholic

This would be a boost for Atlanta, looking to play spoiler in the NFC South.





Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey expected to miss Week 11 game vs Lions - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers could be without their star running back again this week when they face the Lions.





Confidence is restored for the Bucs - Bucs Nation

The offensive line adjustments and tighter defensive play critical in Bucs win

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers: With Garoppolo out, do you want Mullens or Beathard to start vs. Rams? - Niners Nation

The 49ers are on their BYE, but does Kyle Shanahan go with Mullens after his ugly outing?





Player of the Game: Hail Murray Edition - Revenge of the Birds

I hope Seth doesn’t mind, but after that combination type of late game theatrics and the overall body of work yesterday, I decided to present you with the first ever (at least as long as I’ve been...





Why Seahawks would be on outside looking in if the NFL hadn’t added a Wild Card Spot in 2020 - Field Gulls

The expansion of the NFL playoffs from six teams to seven teams per conference was not a welcome move for many fans. Not only did the move increase the odds of a low quality team making the...





Rams LT Andrew Whitworth will get second opinion on torn MCL - Turf Show Times

LA lost one of its best players for a while but there’s hope