NFL Power Rankings 2020 Week 11: Dolphins continue to climb the top ten

Another week, another Miami Dolphins victory. And as we saw last week, when the Dolphins win they move up dramatically in our power rankings. Will it happen again now that the team is 6-3? You’ll have to keep reading to find out.

This is how Kevin and I usually do the Power Rankings each week.

Here on The Phinsider, we do our weekly power rankings via a draft. Josh Houtz and I take turns selecting the team we believe has the best chance to win the Super Bowl. We start with a clean slate each week, rather than starting with last week’s rankings and moving teams up or down based on the previous week’s results. It allows us to make a set of rankings each week based on how we feel about each club, and it allows for some wild swings, with teams jumping up or plummeting down the rankings.

But with Kevin super busy, I’ve decided to take the Hans Solo route. And while it is mighty tempting to put the Dolphins at #1 just because I can, I’ll settle for them legitimately being a top-10 team.

