Phinsider Question Of The Day 11/17/2020

Our Miami Dolphins, after nine game find themselves in rare territory for this team in recent years. The Dolphins have just reeled off five wins in a row. The only teams with longer win streaks at this point of the season are the Pittsburgh Steelers, with their 9 straight streak and the Saints who have won 6 straight. The Steelers hopefully, eventually lose, thus securing the Dolphins 1972 record. The Saints most likely will break their streak soon with Drew Brees out for a while with several broken ribs and a punctured lung.

The Dolphins current record, six and three, has us sitting in second place in the AFC east, one half game back of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills have a bye week next week allowing the Dolphins, with a win next week, to catch the Bills for a tie at the top of the division. Although, technically the Dolphins will still be in second place due to the tie breaker. The first tie breaker is head to head and one of our three losses this season was unfortunately to the Bills. This of course sets up the very interesting possibility that if Miami and Buffalo have identical records after 15 games played by each that the division will literally come down to the last game of the season when on January 3rd of next year the Dolphins will travel north to take on the Bills at home.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is do you think the Dolphins have and or will win the AFC East for the first time in 13 years? If so and or if not please tell us why below.

