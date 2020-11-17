The Splash Zone 11/17/20: Dolphins Waive Jordan Howard

Jordan Howard’s time as a Miami Dolphin has come to an end. The Dolphins waived the veteran running back yesterday as he just wasn’t that effective running the ball, besides some goal line situations. Myles Gaskin took over the lead role before getting injured and with Salvon Ahmed making the most of his opportunity, it made Howard expendable.

Dive into the aftermath from Miami's fourth-straight victory with snap counts, team stats, individual metrics and much more

Dolphins Beat Chargers for Fifth Straight Win - Three Takeaways - Week 10 2020 Season

John Congemi’s takeaways from Miami’s Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

From career in peril to Miami Dolphins' future - Inside Tua Tagovailoa's journey back from injury

Monday marks the anniversary of the quarterback's career-threatening injury. The milestones and memories of the past year have fueled the rookie, who will make his third NFL start Sunday.

Zach Seiler Signed Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Blocked Punt Big Returns Boost Miami Dolphins to Fifth Straight Win Over Los Angeles Chargers Jakeem Grant Matt Haack Jason Sanders Mack Hollins Andrew Van Ginkel

The Miami Dolphins special teams stays hot with a handful of big plays in 29-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers

