Monday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two NFC North teams. The Minnesota Vikings, despite their less than stellar 3 and 4 record and last place in their division are the team coming into this game with a better streak. Okay, it’s a win streak of only two games but by contrast... The Vikings last game was a win over the struggling Detroit Lions 34 to 20. The Chicago Bears also have their own streak only this one is much less positive. Despite the Bears having the better record at 5 and 4 and sitting in second place in their division three of their four losses have come in their last three games including a 17 to 24 loss to the Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans last week.

Offensively the Bears are sitting near the bottom of the league at 29th in offensive production, gaining an average of 338.6 yard per game. In the passing game the Bears are ranked 19th in the NFL, gaining 256.2 per game through the air. The rushing game for Chicago is gaining 82.3 yards per game on the ground giving them the dead last position in the league at 32nd. The Vikings are fairing much better, ranked 9th in the NFL in offensive production with 392.3 yards gained per game. The Vikings passing game is ranked 27th in the NFL with 231.9 yards per game through the air. On the ground the Vikings are churning out an impressive 160.4 yards per game, ranked 4th in the NFL.

Defensively the story flips between the two teams. The Vikings are the team sitting near the bottom of the league in yards surrendered at 412.88 yards per game, ranking them 30th in the league. The Vikings are giving up 125 yards per game on the ground, ranking them 20th overall. Against the pass the Vikings are ranked 30th in the NFL, allowing 287.88 yards per game through the air. The Bears come into this game ranked 9th in the NFL on defense, surrendering 335.11 yards per game. Through the air the Bears are allowing 218.22 per game, ranked 9th overall. On the ground the Bears are giving up 116.89 yards rushing per game, ranked 14th in the NFL.

MNF: Minnesota Vikings (3-5) 4th NFC North @ Chicago Bears (5-4) 2nd NFC North