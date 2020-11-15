Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two AFC teams this evening. The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Massachusetts to take on the New England Patriots. The Ravens are coming off a win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend by a 24 to 10 score. On the other side of the ball the Patriots are coming off a close win over the hapless New York Jets last weekend by a 30 to 27 score.

The Ravens enter the game ranked 31st in the NFL in passing with 192.1 yards per game and ranked 1st in rushing with 170.1 yards per game. The Ravens overall offensive ranking is 22nd with a total of 362.3 yards per game. The Patriots enter the game ranked 28th in the NFL in passing with 213.6 yards per game and ranked 4th in rushing with 159.6 yards per game. The Pats overall offensive ranking is 20th with a total of 373.3 yards per game.

The Patriots enter the game ranked 12th defensively yielding 352.88 yards per game. The Pats are giving up 221.88 yards through the air per game, ranked 9th and 131 yards on the ground per game, ranked 25th in the NFL. The Ravens enter the game ranked 8th defensively yielding 324.88 yards per game. The Ravens are giving up 223.13 yards through the air per game, ranked 10th and 101.75 yards on the ground per game, ranked 8th in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) 2nd AFC North @ New England Patriots (3-5) 3rd AFC East

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) 2nd AFC North @ New England Patriots (3-5) 3rd AFC East