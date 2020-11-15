Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Dolphins enter this week, week ten of the NFL season, in a spot that few of us fans expected we would be in after we had played half our games. Not only do we have a winning record, sitting two games over .500 but we actually hold the last wildcard playoff spot in the AFC at this point. Additionally the Dolphins have quickly moved into contention to actually win our division for the first time in thirteen years, sitting only one game back of the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots, who have won it every year since 2008, when Miami last pulled it off might be in last place in the division if the New York Jets had not decided to be the worst team in the NFL this season.

Following an unexpected, at least by the media, win over the San Francisco 49ers, before a blowout win over the Jets the Dolphins pulled off two more “unexpected” wins in a row over the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. This week we face yet another team from the west coast but this time it’s the AFC West’s Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are a teams that when you look at their record you might think they were a team that you could roll right over having won only two games this season. But, as I stated in last nights post, the Chargers might be the NFL’s best two win team by a lot. They have 6 losses by a combined 20 points. They are one of those up and coming teams like Miami was last season that you just knew were going to be great once they got it all together. It also makes them a dangerous underdog each and every week.

While we, for the most part, were all happy with what we saw from our own rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa the Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has been even more impressive thus far, although in all fairness he has had a lot more time behind center this season. To this point Herbert has thrown for an impressive 306.6 yards per game with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Our own Tua, in the second start of his NFL career last week, and the only one that the coaches really set him free to do his thing threw for 248 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tua also had 7 rushes for 35 yards, including one impressive 17 yard run where he eluded the rush and wove his way through the defense to continue an eventual scoring drive for the Phins.

The Chargers, behind their rookie quarterback Herbert, are the the second rated offense in the NFL thus far racking up an impressive 430.4 yards per game. The Chargers 294.8 yards per game through the air ranks them 6th in the league and their 135.6 yards per game on the ground ranks them 8th overall. By contrast the Dolphins sit near the bottom of the league in offensive production with 332.8 yards per game, ranking them 29th overall. The Phins are averaging 235.6 yards per game through the air, ranked 26th and are rushing for an average of 97.1 yards per game, ranking them 28th in the NFL.

On defense the Chargers are also ranked ahead of the Dolphins, giving up an average of 358.5 yards per game, ranking them 14th overall. The Chargers are giving up an average of 240.25 yards per game through the air, ranked 16th and 118.25 on the ground, ranked 21st overall. The Phins are ranked ranked 22nd overall, yielding 384.25 yards per game. The Dolphins give up 252.5 yards per game through the air, ranked 21st and 131.75 yards per game on the ground, ranked 26th. The Dolphins defense, despite giving up more yardage has survived by being a bend don’t break kind of defense who before last weeks game where they surrendered 31 to a very potent Arizona offense, was second in the league in points surrendered. They will need to continue that trend again this week against yet another potent offense in the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) 4th AFC West @ Miami Dolphins (3-3) 2nd AFC East