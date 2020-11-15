Chargers vs. Dolphins live stream: How to watch online, game time, and TV schedule

The Miami Dolphins host the Los Angeles Chargers later today as the NFL continues their Week 10 slate of games. The Dolphins lost to the Chargers last year in Miami, the first time the Dolphins had lost at home to the Chargers since 1982’s Epic in Miami. Can the Dolphins start another streak today?

Both teams come into today’s game with injury issues. Miami defensive end Christian Wilkins will miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while running back Matt Breida, officially listed as questionable, is not expected to play due to a hamstring injury. The Charger swill be without defensive end Joey Bosa, who is dealing with a concussion, and rnning back Justin Jackson, who has a knee injury.

The Dolphins, 5-3, are currently holding the seventh position in the AFC playoff picture as they ride a four-game winning streak. The Chargers, meanwhile, are currently sixth in the projected draft order with a 2-6 record on the season. This game features the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the sixth-pick, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Two presumed franchise quarterbacks facing off for the first time mid-way through their rookie season is always going to get some national attention.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET on November 15

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Chargers at Dolphins in green.

Who is the broadcast team?

Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -2.0

O/U: 48.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 84°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 16-14

Who won most recently?

Chargers 30-10 @ Miami, Week 4, 2019

