Week Ten Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing a team from the west coast, their game will be a late afternoon game versus the early afternoon game that most of us are used to. With that we will have an early game thread to start the day while the Dolphins live thread will show up an hour before game time later this afternoon. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 10 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)
Houston Texans (2-6) 3rd AFC South @ Cleveland Browns (5-3) 3rd AFC North
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Cleveland Browns -4
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com
- Cleveland Browns SBNation Site: www.dawgsbynature.com
Washington Football Team (2-6) 2nd NFC East @ Detroit Lions (3-5) 4th NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Detroit Lions -4
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
- Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) 4th AFC South @ Green Bay Packers (8-2) 1st NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Green Bay Packers -13.5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: www.bigcatcountry.com
- Green Bay Packers SBNation Site: www.acmepackingcompany.com
Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) 1st NFC East @ New York Giants (2-7) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -4
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com
- New York Giants SBNation Site: www.bigblueview.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) 2nd NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (3-6) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers SBNation Site: www.bucsnation.com
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com