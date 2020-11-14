Phinsider Question Of The Day- Los Angeles Chargers @ Miami Dolphins Edition 11/14/2020

Last week the Miami Dolphins did it again. They, in Tua Tagovailoa’s only second start, win a game that all the experts said they couldn’t pull off. Miami once again pulled out a win against a team from one of the best if not the best divisions in the NFL right now, 34 to 31 over the Arizona Cardinals. The challenge this week would seem easier based simply on the opponents record but the Los Angeles Chargers might be the best two win team in the NFL so this wont be just another given like say a win over the horrible New York Jets.

The Chargers rank in the top half of the NFL in every category but what really stands out for Chargers is their offense this season. They are ranked 2nd overall in the NFL, gaining a healthy 430.4 yards per game. They rank 6th overall through the air with 294.8 yards per game. The rushing game is gaining 135.6 yards per game, ranking them 8th overall in the NFL. The Dolphin defense will have to be running on all cylinders at home this week if they hope to contain the potent Chargers offense.

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow, and why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.