Chargers rule out DE Joey Bosa, RB Justin Jackson vs Miami

As we’ve all heard by now, the Miami Dolphins are expected to be without defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Miami won’t be the only team without key players for this week’s game. As we learned a few minutes ago, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without superstar pass-rusher Joey Bosa and running back Justin Jackson.

Chargers ruled out DE Joey Bosa and RB Justin Jackson for Sunday's game against Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2020

Usually, I don’t find myself overreacting to another team’s injury report. But in this case, the Chargers will be without one of the best pass-rushers in football. This bodes well not only for Miami’s young offensive line but also for the rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

I mean, wouldn’t we all benefit from not having Bosa tracking you down for a full 60 minutes? I know I’m good on that unless we’re referring to his father, who did less than nothing for the Dolphins back in 1987-1989.

The Chargers also ruled out running back Justin Jackson, which could mean Kalen Ballage sees his way onto the active roster. And we all know what is bound to happen. He’s either going to have a revenge game—like something we’ve seen countless times throughout the Dolphins’ storied history. OR, he’s going to nothing. I don’t think there’s an in-between.

Sunday’s matchup between the Dolphins and Chargers can’t come soon enough. It’s just unfortunate both teams will be without key players. But as Brian Flores has preached since his first days on the job, football is a team sports and the Dolphins and Chargers will both need to play with a next-man-up mentality to prevail.