Thursday Night Football: Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features two AFC South teams in a game that may wind up having important implications for who will win the division. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Tennessee Titans started the season off red hot. The Ryan Tannehill led Titans started the season out with five straight wins before dropping two in a row to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee managed to bounce back last week, defeating the Chicago Bears 24 to 17 to hold on to their divisional lead.

The Colts have had an up and down season. The kicked off the year dropping their first game to the horrible Jacksonville Jaguars before winning three straight. They then dropped another game to the Cleveland Browns before again going on a two game win streak. Last week gave the Colts another loss, leaving them one game back of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South race. They lost last weekend to one of the best teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

Offensively the Colts sit in the bottom half of the league, ranked 21st, gaining 365.4 yards per game. Defensively is where the Colts shine. The Colts are currently ranked first in the NFL giving up the fewest number of yards per game at 290 yards per game. On the opposite side of the ball the Titans are ranked much higher on offense as far as yards gained at 10th in the NFL, gaining an average of 395.3 yards per game. Defensively the Titans rank much lower than the Colts at 25th in the NFL, yielding 394.15 yards per contest.

Indianapolis Colts (5-3) 2nd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (6-2) 1st AFC South