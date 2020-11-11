Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Quick-hit thoughts on the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the Jets - Pats Pulpit

Two teams stand ready to take the Patriots’ yearly top spot in the division.





Patriots 30, Jets 27: Say It Ain’t So, Joe - Gang Green Nation

The New York Jets have found many ugly ways to lose this year. On Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, the Jets found the most excruciating way to lose this year. The Jets...





AFC Playoff Picture: Despite big win, Buffalo Bills don’t gain any ground - Buffalo Rumblings

The top of the AFC is still the same.

AFC NORTH:

Calais Campbell to miss time with calf strain, ending 98 game streak - Baltimore Beatdown

He’s expected back in 2-4 weeks





Ben Roethlisberger injured both knees, Steelers say he will play Sunday - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback got banged up vs. the Cowboys, but is expected to play in Week 10.





Bengals news: Zac Taylor expects normal week of practice amid positive COVID-19 cases - Cincy Jungle

Two Bengals have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list forcing the team to cancel practice Monday, but Taylor expects practice to commence Wednesday.





Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb returns from injured reserve - Dawgs By Nature

Browns welcome back their top running back after missing Chubb for the past four games.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (There’s Something Wrong With Us) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans doing what they always do—beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.





Titans sign Greg Mabin to practice squad and add Matt Orzech to active roster - Music City Miracles

The Titans continue to tinker with their roster as they get ready for Thursday’s battle with the Colts.





Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton excels in first career NFL start - Big Cat Country

Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton fared well against the Houston Texans despite loss.





Colts Injury Report: TE Doyle Misses Practice As WR Hilton Returns - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Monday injury report for week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Thursday night game. Monday’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy: ‘I’m just tired of losing’ - Mile High Report

Everyone seems to know the fix - start faster. But getting it done is the issue.





Chargers News: Week 9 snap counts and notes - Bolts From The Blue

Let’s take a look at the numbers.





Raiders recap: Isaiah Johnson bursts on scene in Las Vegas win - Silver And Black Pride

Five key factors in Raiders’ wild 31-26 win over Chargers





TWEET: Taco Charlton updates Chiefs fans on his own injury status - Arrowhead Pride

Charlton confirmed that he fractured his ankle in Kansas City’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

NFC EAST:

Golden Tate back with Giants - Big Blue View

That and more takeaways from Joe Judge’s Monday media availability





NFL playoff contingency plan could negatively impact the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Potential bad news for Philly.





Stephen Jones: Andy Dalton will be starting QB when healthy, Tyler Biadasz out 2-3 weeks at minimum - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys front office gives some updates on injured players.





Ron Rivera Presser: “Is our franchise QB on the roster?” - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera answers questions from the media

NFC NORTH:

Do the Packers really have a physicality problem? - Acme Packing Company

Critics accuse Green Bay of struggling against physicality, with an eye on a shoddy run defense and an offense that can bog down facing pressure. But is the dreaded "s word" justified? Yes, just not the one you’re thinking.





Matthew Stafford still counting his blessings despite stressful week - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions quarterback was able to put his stressful week in perspective of a world in crisis.





Bears Coach Told Receivers to Ignore Saints Safety. They Didn’t Listen - Windy City Gridiron

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was taunting the Bears and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey saw. He told his players to take the high road, but Javon Wims went low.





Vikings sign Cordrea Tankersley to practice squad - Daily Norseman

This could get interesting

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Make Statement in 38-3 Rout of the Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

If they keep this up, Saints won’t be flying under the radar much longer





Falcons cut DE Takk McKinley - The Falcoholic

The veteran pass rusher was likely in his final year in Atlanta, but after the team decided not to trade him this is a bit of a stunner.





Five winners from the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Chiefs - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers lost to the Chiefs in Week 9, but they held their own against the defending champs and almost pulled off a surprising upset.





Bucs Nation reacts to an unexpected loss to Saints - Bucs Nation

Two of the greatest of all time, but only one reigns victorious!

NFC WEST:

Which 49ers are doing their jobs? - Niners Nation

The latest Niners Nation podcast answers that question





No reason to panic for the Cardinals after a hard-fought loss to the Dolphins - Revenge of the Birds

The offense remains dangerous as the defense falters after returning from their bye week





Here’s why Damon Snacks Harrison could make his Seattle Seahawks debut in Week 10 - Field Gulls

On Monday afternoon, Pete Carroll was able to provide injury updates on a handful of players, some of whom left the Seahawks’ loss to the Bills banged up.

K.J. Wright, D.J. Reed, and Bryan Mone all...





Rams’ dominance of Tua looks even better after rookie’s second start - Turf Show Times

Rams vs Russell Wilson could be the matchup of the weekend