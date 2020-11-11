Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Quick-hit thoughts on the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the Jets - Pats Pulpit
Two teams stand ready to take the Patriots’ yearly top spot in the division.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Patriots 30, Jets 27: Say It Ain’t So, Joe - Gang Green Nation
The New York Jets have found many ugly ways to lose this year. On Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, the Jets found the most excruciating way to lose this year. The Jets...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Despite big win, Buffalo Bills don’t gain any ground - Buffalo Rumblings
The top of the AFC is still the same.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Calais Campbell to miss time with calf strain, ending 98 game streak - Baltimore Beatdown
He’s expected back in 2-4 weeks
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ben Roethlisberger injured both knees, Steelers say he will play Sunday - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers franchise quarterback got banged up vs. the Cowboys, but is expected to play in Week 10.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals news: Zac Taylor expects normal week of practice amid positive COVID-19 cases - Cincy Jungle
Two Bengals have been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list forcing the team to cancel practice Monday, but Taylor expects practice to commence Wednesday.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb returns from injured reserve - Dawgs By Nature
Browns welcome back their top running back after missing Chubb for the past four games.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Jaguars (There’s Something Wrong With Us) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the Texans doing what they always do—beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans sign Greg Mabin to practice squad and add Matt Orzech to active roster - Music City Miracles
The Titans continue to tinker with their roster as they get ready for Thursday’s battle with the Colts.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton excels in first career NFL start - Big Cat Country
Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton fared well against the Houston Texans despite loss.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Injury Report: TE Doyle Misses Practice As WR Hilton Returns - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts today released their Monday injury report for week 10 of the NFL season ahead of their Thursday night game. Monday’s practice was a walkthrough so the injury report is only...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy: ‘I’m just tired of losing’ - Mile High Report
Everyone seems to know the fix - start faster. But getting it done is the issue.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Week 9 snap counts and notes - Bolts From The Blue
Let’s take a look at the numbers.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders recap: Isaiah Johnson bursts on scene in Las Vegas win - Silver And Black Pride
Five key factors in Raiders’ wild 31-26 win over Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
TWEET: Taco Charlton updates Chiefs fans on his own injury status - Arrowhead Pride
Charlton confirmed that he fractured his ankle in Kansas City’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Golden Tate back with Giants - Big Blue View
That and more takeaways from Joe Judge’s Monday media availability
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL playoff contingency plan could negatively impact the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Potential bad news for Philly.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Stephen Jones: Andy Dalton will be starting QB when healthy, Tyler Biadasz out 2-3 weeks at minimum - Blogging The Boys
The Cowboys front office gives some updates on injured players.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera Presser: “Is our franchise QB on the roster?” - Hogs Haven
Ron Rivera answers questions from the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Do the Packers really have a physicality problem? - Acme Packing Company
Critics accuse Green Bay of struggling against physicality, with an eye on a shoddy run defense and an offense that can bog down facing pressure. But is the dreaded "s word" justified? Yes, just not the one you’re thinking.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matthew Stafford still counting his blessings despite stressful week - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions quarterback was able to put his stressful week in perspective of a world in crisis.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears Coach Told Receivers to Ignore Saints Safety. They Didn’t Listen - Windy City Gridiron
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was taunting the Bears and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey saw. He told his players to take the high road, but Javon Wims went low.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings sign Cordrea Tankersley to practice squad - Daily Norseman
This could get interesting
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Make Statement in 38-3 Rout of the Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles
If they keep this up, Saints won’t be flying under the radar much longer
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons cut DE Takk McKinley - The Falcoholic
The veteran pass rusher was likely in his final year in Atlanta, but after the team decided not to trade him this is a bit of a stunner.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Five winners from the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Chiefs - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers lost to the Chiefs in Week 9, but they held their own against the defending champs and almost pulled off a surprising upset.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs Nation reacts to an unexpected loss to Saints - Bucs Nation
Two of the greatest of all time, but only one reigns victorious!
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Which 49ers are doing their jobs? - Niners Nation
The latest Niners Nation podcast answers that question
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
No reason to panic for the Cardinals after a hard-fought loss to the Dolphins - Revenge of the Birds
The offense remains dangerous as the defense falters after returning from their bye week
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here’s why Damon Snacks Harrison could make his Seattle Seahawks debut in Week 10 - Field Gulls
On Monday afternoon, Pete Carroll was able to provide injury updates on a handful of players, some of whom left the Seahawks’ loss to the Bills banged up.
K.J. Wright, D.J. Reed, and Bryan Mone all...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams’ dominance of Tua looks even better after rookie’s second start - Turf Show Times
Rams vs Russell Wilson could be the matchup of the weekend