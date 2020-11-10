Phinsider Question Of The Day 11/10/2020

Well, here we sit, half way through our schedule with a record that I believe nearly any Miami Dolphins fan would have been thrilled with if told we would be 5 and 3 after 8 games at the beginning of the season. Now what happens? Do we win enough to stay in the playoff picture? We currently hold the final and last spot in the AFC Wildcard race. Do we somehow actually pull out a division win? Do we actually makes some waves in the playoffs? Our final eight games are as follows with dates and the teams record-

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of or how many of these final games do you expect your Miami Dolphins to win and how far do you think the team can realistically take things this season?

Please give is your thoughts below-

