Rams at Dolphins inactive players: Jordan Howard continues to sit

The Miami Dolphins have again listed running back Jordan Howard as inactive for a game. The 2020 free agent acqusition has fallen from being named the starter before the start of the season, to reserve, to now not even being able to play the last three games. Howard’s fall from grace has been a surpise to the season, but his 18 carries for 14 yards this season - even with the three touchdowns scored - justifes the move.

Also inactive for iai are wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr., running back Salvon Ahmed, fullback Chandler Cox, cornerback Jamarl Perry, and defenisve end Jason Strowbridge. Miami elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad for today’s game.

Interesting for the Dolphins is seventh-round pick, wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry being active. It is the first time the rookie has been activate on game day. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the first time this year, and he has worked with Perry in practices this year when Ryan Fitzpatrick was taking the first-team practice snaps, so it could be a case of Miami looking to get a player with whom Tagovailoa is familiar on the field during the game.

The Rams listed running back Raymond Calais, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson as inactive.