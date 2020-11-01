Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two NFC East teams this evening. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys enter the game with the first ranked offense based on yardage, gaining 524.3 yards per game. The Eagles rank much lower, in the bottom half of the league at 27th in the NFL, gaining 344 yards per contest. On defense the Cowboys are ranked much worse, near the bottom of the league, giving up 430.5 yards per game, ranking them 30th. The Eagles sit much higher in the league, ranked 10th in the NFL, yielding 352.25 yards per game. The Cowboys are coming off a blow out loss against the Washington Football Team, 25-3. In that game the Cowboys lost their backup quarterback Andy Dalton to a concussion, who was starting after Dallas lost their starter Dak Prescott for the season. The Eagles are coming off a narrow win over their divisional foes, the New York Giants by a 22 to 21 score.

Please use this evening thread to discuss tonight Sunday Night Football game and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules during the live threads as you would any other post on the Phinsider. Personal of any kind for any reason are not allowed. Additionally please do not venture into any discussion of politics or religion. Also remember that sharing of illegal game streams is one of SBNation’s biggest no-nos and requesting, discussing or providing of any illegal game streams will result in a temporary suspension or ban from the site.

SNF: Dallas Cowboys (2-5) 3rd NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) 1st NFC East