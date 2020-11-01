Week Eight Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Hopefully by the time that you wander into this live thread you are celebrating an exciting win by our Miami Dolphins. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 8 Late Afternoon Games

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) 3rd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (2-4) 4th AFC West

Where: Empower Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Empower Stadium, Denver, Colorado When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: Las Angeles Chargers -3

Las Angeles Chargers -3 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 Los Angeles Chargers SBNation Site: www.boltsfromtheblue.com

www.boltsfromtheblue.com Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com

New Orleans Saints (4-2) 2nd NFC South @ Chicago Bears (5-2) 2nd NFC North

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: New Orleans Saints -4

New Orleans Saints -4 Over/Under: 42.5

42.5 New Orleans Saints SBNation Site: www.canalstreetchronicles.com

www.canalstreetchronicles.com Chicago Bears SBNation Site: www.windycitygridiron.com

San Francisco 49ers (4-3) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (5-1) 2nd NFC West