Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins - Live Game Thread & Game Information

Following the dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers the week before by your Miami Dolphins we moved on to facing the New York Jets who were then shut out by the Phins 24 to 0. Presumed future quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finally got to see a few plays as the final time ran out on the game vs. the Jets. Then, just a day later Tua was finally named the starter going into our bye week. This was a decision that some fans have been begging for while others were disappointed to see Ryan Fitzpatrick sent to the bench after leading the Dolphins to a 3 and 3 record.

This weeks rival the Los Angeles Rams enter the game with a 5 and 2 record and are coming off a 24 to 10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Rams, with that record only sit in third place in their division, easily the best division in the NFC. The Rams come into this week with one of the highest rated offenses, sitting in the top third of the NFL with 408 yards of production per contest, ranking them 9th in the league. Miami still sits in the bottom half of the league, ranked 25th in offensive production with 355.3 yards gained per game.

Defensively the Rams sit in the top half of the NFL, ranked 12th, yielding 353.25 yards per game. The Dolphins are not faring as well, at least as far as yards given up per game at 409.75 yards per game, leaving them ranked near the bottom of the league at 27th. While Miami has given up more yards a game they have been more of a bend but don’t break defense this season, yielding only an average of 18.83 points per game while the Rams are yielding only slightly less point wise per game at 17.71 points per game.

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.

Los Angeles Rams (5-2) 3rd NFC West @ Miami Dolphins (3-3) 2nd AFC East