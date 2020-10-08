Thursday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup is a showdown between two 3 and 1 NFC squads. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to take on the Chicago Bears. Going into this game, despite the records being the same it would seem as if the Buccaneers have the odds in their favor, just based on numbers alone, to this point in the season. The Buc’s are of course led by Tom Brady on offense. Brady is having a better season than either of the two starters, well I think they have two starters, in Chicago.

Brady’s numbers on the season are 1,122 yards that averages out to 280.5 yards per game. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on the year yielding him a 99.5 QB rating. As for the Bears Mitch Trubisky has thrown for 560 yards, averaging 186.7 yards per game to go along with his 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His QB rating sits at 87.4. Not doing any better for the Bears is their “other” starter Nick Foles who has thrown for 437 yards, giving him a per game average of 218.5 yards to go along with his 4 touchdowns to two interceptions. His QB rating for the season comes in below Trubisky’s at 84.1.

These numbers give Tampa the edge through the air with the Buc’s average of 280.5 yards per game ranking them 11th in the NFL while the Bears sit at a distant 21st in the league with 249.3 yards through the air per game. On the ground things are flipped for the squads with the Bears gaining 110.5 yards per game on the ground ranking them 20th to the Buc’s 97.8 yards per game, ranking them 27th in the NFL. But in the end this is still a passing league and the Pat’s lead the Bears in total offensive yards gained 378.3, ranked 19th in the league with the Bears averaging 359.8 yards of offense, ranking them 23rd.

On defense it’s the Bears that are ranked better against the pass giving up 230.25 yards per game, ranked 9th in the league. Tampa, giving up 247.75 yards per game through the air are ranked 19th. Once again the flip side of that is that Tampa Bay’s defense is better at stopping the run allowing only 64.25 yards per game ranking them 2nd in the league. The Bears sit at a distant 16th in the NFL, having given up an average of 115 yards on the ground per contest. As far as total defense Tampa Bay also leads here, giving up 312 yards per game, ranking them 4th. The Bears are surrendering 345.25 yards per game, ranking them 8th.

Buccaneers (3-1) 1st NFC South @ Bears (3-1) 2nd NFC West