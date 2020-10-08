2020 NFL Week 5 Dolphins at 49ers: How to watch, where to stream, odds, and more

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

The Miami Dolphins make the long road trip across the country to California this weekend to face the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been decimated by injuries early this year, leading to a 2-2 start to the season and questions about who will be able to take the field on Sunday.

Miami has seen their own fair share of injuries, with the possibility rookie left tackle Austin Jackson could miss his first game, while Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones could sit out for a third contest. Wide receiver DeVante Parker has been fighting, but playing through, a hamstring issue all season while tight end Durham Smythe might miss the game this week with a knee issue.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have 13 players on injured reserve, and players like Ezekiel Ansah, who they signed to replace defensive end Nick Bosa after he tore his ACL, are now expected to miss the entire year as well. It has been one injury after another for San Francisco this year.

The 49ers also have a giant injury-related question mark at quarterback, where starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been sidelined with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week, but it is still not clear if he will be able to play on Sunday. The team could give Nick Mullens another start, but he was pulled last week for C.J. Beathard. Injuries are the story of the year for the 49ers, and this week looks like a continuation of that tale.

Miami will be looking to improve on their 1-3 start to the season, with questions beginning to swirl around their quarterback. While Ryan Fitzpatrick has not been horrible, he has not been great, either. Why suffer questionable quarterback play and losses rather than start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and get him NFL experience this season? It is a question that is creeping up more and more, and one that led to head coach Brian Flores confirming Fitzpatrick is the starter for this week. If Fitzpatrick cannot find a spark to get the offense moving, the calls for Tagovailoa could quickly get much louder.

How can you watch Sunday’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET on October 11

Where is the game?

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Dolphins at 49ers in yellow

Who is the broadcast team?

Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

49ers -8

O/U: 46.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly cloudy, 76°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 7-5 regular season

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 31-24 @ Miami, Week 12, 2016

