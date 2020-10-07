Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are ‘disappointed, frustrated’ after the Chiefs loss - Pats Pulpit
New England’s quarterbacks did not impress on Monday night.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Release Kalen Ballage - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have waived running back Kalen Ballage.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Josh Allen “in pretty good shape” after briefly leaving Sunday’s game - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is "in pretty good shape" on Monday according to head coach Sean McDermott. He answered the question during the injury portion of his press conference and didn’t seem...
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
4 takeaways from the Ravens 31-17 victory over Washington - Baltimore Beatdown
Back in the saddle
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers’ offense starts to show some direction coming off the bye - Behind the Steel Curtain
On the Steelers first drive of week 3, they showed a lot of new wrinkles
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow makes more NFL history in Bengals vs Jaguars - Cincy Jungle
Burrow is having a special debut season.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns RB Nick Chubb will go on IR with an MCL injury - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland will miss their star running back for a month at least, it seems.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BREAKING NEWS: Houston Texans Fire Bill O’Brien - Battle Red Blog
WHOA.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Jeffery Simmons added to COVID-19 list - Music City Miracles
The Titans have added Jeffery Simmons to the COVID-19 list.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Another day of ‘execution’ issues for Jaguars, fall 33-25 to Bengals - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars couldn’t get under control for the third-straight game as they fall 33-25 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Through Four Weeks, the Colts Defense Has Been the Best So Far this Season - Stampede Blue
According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts have had the best defense through the first four weeks of this year’s regular season:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Injuries cloud how good this Broncos team is - Mile High Report
Injuries cloud how good this Denver Broncos team is
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Ekeler likely headed to IR with serious hamstring injury - Bolts From The Blue
The hits ... they just keep coming.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders fines for coronavirus guideline infractions climb - Silver And Black Pride
NFL bans off-facility gatherings on the same day several Raiders get fined
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Patriots: three big takeaways from Week 4 - Arrowhead Pride
We recapped the 26-10 win on the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory post-game show.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
No team discipline expected for Giants’ Golden Tate, Joe Judge says - Big Blue View
Takeaways from Judge’s Monday media availability
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles vs. 49ers: 8 thoughts from Philadelphia’s win - Bleeding Green Nation
Let’s talk.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Mike McCarthy press conference: Coach still has very high confidence in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan - Blogging The Boys
Coach McCarthy answers questions about the Cowboys latest humiliation.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Despite three consecutive losses, Washington finds itself still in first place in abysmal NFC East - Hogs Haven
somebody has to be in first place; it might as well be us
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Free agent DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison will meet with Packers on Wednesday - Acme Packing Company
The defensive tackle who reportedly had a contract offer from the Packers this summer is making the rounds this week.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Matt Patricia hammered for saying he took over a team that needed ‘a lot of work’ - Pride Of Detroit
No one is buying that Matt Patricia took over a bad team.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears add Lamar Miller to the practice squad, release Stephen Denmark - Windy City Gridiron
On Monday the Chicago Bears made official the signing of running back Lamar Miller to the practice squad that was reported on last week. To make room for Miller, the Bears released former 7th-round...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings had false positive for COVID-19 before Sunday’s game in Houston - Daily Norseman
But the player ultimately tested negative
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Drew Brees’ Demise Has Been Greatly Exaggerated - Canal Street Chronicles
It appears it has been greatly exaggerated
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Nuke the 2020 Falcons from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure - The Falcoholic
It’s time to start over.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers have left the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes - Cat Scratch Reader
Playoffs, here we come! What. . . too early?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Resilient Bucs Win Again - Bucs Nation
The Bucs didn’t give up after facing a 17-point deficit. Instead, they roared back to win 38-31
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Top-5 graded 49ers from PFF: Kittle was the lone “elite” grade - Niners Nation
Mullens grade was....not great. We also have the snap counts from Sunday night’s game.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals’ Defense: Suggestion Box - Revenge of the Birds
As discouraging as it’s been to watch the Cardinals revert to their 2019 form on defense over the past 9 quarters (amidst the Cardinals’ latest struggles on offense), it’s way too early to give up...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 4: Seahawks play with their food before eating it - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks used two late touchdowns to pull away from the Miami Dolphins, moving to 4-0 in the process.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Giants: The Good, the Bad and the Difference - Turf Show Times
Another imperfect day but also another win