Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are ‘disappointed, frustrated’ after the Chiefs loss - Pats Pulpit

New England’s quarterbacks did not impress on Monday night.





Jets Release Kalen Ballage - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have waived running back Kalen Ballage.





Josh Allen “in pretty good shape” after briefly leaving Sunday’s game - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is "in pretty good shape" on Monday according to head coach Sean McDermott. He answered the question during the injury portion of his press conference and didn’t seem...

AFC NORTH:

4 takeaways from the Ravens 31-17 victory over Washington - Baltimore Beatdown

Back in the saddle





The Steelers’ offense starts to show some direction coming off the bye - Behind the Steel Curtain

On the Steelers first drive of week 3, they showed a lot of new wrinkles





Joe Burrow makes more NFL history in Bengals vs Jaguars - Cincy Jungle

Burrow is having a special debut season.





Browns RB Nick Chubb will go on IR with an MCL injury - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland will miss their star running back for a month at least, it seems.

AFC SOUTH:

BREAKING NEWS: Houston Texans Fire Bill O’Brien - Battle Red Blog

WHOA.





Jeffery Simmons added to COVID-19 list - Music City Miracles

The Titans have added Jeffery Simmons to the COVID-19 list.





Another day of ‘execution’ issues for Jaguars, fall 33-25 to Bengals - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars couldn’t get under control for the third-straight game as they fall 33-25 to the Cincinnati Bengals.





Through Four Weeks, the Colts Defense Has Been the Best So Far this Season - Stampede Blue

According to Pro Football Focus, the Indianapolis Colts have had the best defense through the first four weeks of this year’s regular season:

AFC WEST:

Injuries cloud how good this Broncos team is - Mile High Report

Injuries cloud how good this Denver Broncos team is





Chargers News: Ekeler likely headed to IR with serious hamstring injury - Bolts From The Blue

The hits ... they just keep coming.





Raiders fines for coronavirus guideline infractions climb - Silver And Black Pride

NFL bans off-facility gatherings on the same day several Raiders get fined





Chiefs-Patriots: three big takeaways from Week 4 - Arrowhead Pride

We recapped the 26-10 win on the Arrowhead Pride Laboratory post-game show.

NFC EAST:

No team discipline expected for Giants’ Golden Tate, Joe Judge says - Big Blue View

Takeaways from Judge’s Monday media availability





Eagles vs. 49ers: 8 thoughts from Philadelphia’s win - Bleeding Green Nation

Let’s talk.





Mike McCarthy press conference: Coach still has very high confidence in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan - Blogging The Boys

Coach McCarthy answers questions about the Cowboys latest humiliation.





Despite three consecutive losses, Washington finds itself still in first place in abysmal NFC East - Hogs Haven

somebody has to be in first place; it might as well be us

NFC NORTH:

Free agent DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison will meet with Packers on Wednesday - Acme Packing Company

The defensive tackle who reportedly had a contract offer from the Packers this summer is making the rounds this week.





Matt Patricia hammered for saying he took over a team that needed ‘a lot of work’ - Pride Of Detroit

No one is buying that Matt Patricia took over a bad team.





Bears add Lamar Miller to the practice squad, release Stephen Denmark - Windy City Gridiron

On Monday the Chicago Bears made official the signing of running back Lamar Miller to the practice squad that was reported on last week. To make room for Miller, the Bears released former 7th-round...





Vikings had false positive for COVID-19 before Sunday’s game in Houston - Daily Norseman

But the player ultimately tested negative

NFC SOUTH:

Drew Brees’ Demise Has Been Greatly Exaggerated - Canal Street Chronicles

It appears it has been greatly exaggerated





Nuke the 2020 Falcons from orbit, it’s the only way to be sure - The Falcoholic

It’s time to start over.





Monday Morning Optimist: The Panthers have left the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes - Cat Scratch Reader

Playoffs, here we come! What. . . too early?





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Resilient Bucs Win Again - Bucs Nation

The Bucs didn’t give up after facing a 17-point deficit. Instead, they roared back to win 38-31

NFC WEST:

Top-5 graded 49ers from PFF: Kittle was the lone “elite” grade - Niners Nation

Mullens grade was....not great. We also have the snap counts from Sunday night’s game.





Cardinals’ Defense: Suggestion Box - Revenge of the Birds

As discouraging as it’s been to watch the Cardinals revert to their 2019 form on defense over the past 9 quarters (amidst the Cardinals’ latest struggles on offense), it’s way too early to give up...





Cigar Thoughts, Game 4: Seahawks play with their food before eating it - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks used two late touchdowns to pull away from the Miami Dolphins, moving to 4-0 in the process.





Rams-Giants: The Good, the Bad and the Difference - Turf Show Times

Another imperfect day but also another win