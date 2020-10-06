2020 NFL Power Rakings Week 5: A new team at the top?

The Phinsider 2020 Power Rankings are back with the Week 5 edition. And now that we are officially a quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL season, the NFL’s top teams are slowly starting to separate themselves from the pack.
Last week, we saw the Kansas City Chiefs cemented firmly at the top, will that change in Week 5?
As you know if you have seen our power rankings before, we do things slightly differently here on The Phinsider. Instead of taking last week’s power rankings and moving a team up if they won or down if they lost, we start with a blank draft board. Josh Houtz and I then alternate picks, drafting the team we are most confident could win the Super Bowl. It means there are sometimes big changes, and sometimes no change, based on a weekly performance.
This week I will do the odd picks, while Kevin does the even.
- Seattle Seahawks (LW: 2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (1)
- Green Bay Packers (3)
- Buffalo Bills (5)
- Baltimore Ravens (4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6)
- New Orleans Saints (11)
- Tennessee Titans (7)
- Los Angeles Rams (8)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12)
- New England Patriots (10)
- Cleveland Browns (15)
- San Francisco 49ers (9)
- Indianapolis Colts (13)
- Dallas Cowboys (18)
- Minnesota Vikings (20)
- Arizona Cardinals (14)
- Los Angeles Chargers (19)
- Chicago Bears (16)
- Las Vegas Raiders (17)
- Philadelphia Eagles (23)
- Carolina Panthers (25)
- Miami Dolphins (22)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (24)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3)
- Detroit Lions (26)
- Denver Broncos (29)
- Atlanta Falcons (28)
- Washington Football Team (21)
- Houston Texans (27)
- New York Giants (31)
- New York Jets (32)