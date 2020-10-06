Phinsider Question Of The Day With Poll 10/06/2020

Okay, okay, I get it, no one want’s to see another should Tua start post, but...this one has a poll. Okay, that’s not a game changer either? Well my question of the day has more to do with trust. Sure, everyone has an opinion by now, after dropping a game against Seattle as to whether Tua Tagovailoa should be starting over Ryan Fitzpatrick from this point going forward. I for one began to lean toward the Tua starting myself after dropping a game to the Seahawks that I clearly thought we could have pulled out. I saw way too many plays where Fitz, who no doubt plays his heart out on every play, just could not move laterally to get away from the rush, either taking a sack, having to throw the ball away or taking a hit that cause an interception. It’s clearly not his fault that he can not move like Tua and Tua probably wont be able to move like he does now at 37 either but I suspect Fitz was never able to move like Tua.

So on to where am I going with all this? We have been through so many GM’s and head coaches since the late, great Don Shula stepped in to retirement that when someone mentions a certain one here or there, it’s more like oh yeah I forgot he was here for a bit! The list is nowhere near as long or exhausting as the list of starting quarterbacks that we have had to mostly suffer through since the retirement of another great Miami Dolphins legend, Dan Marino but just like waiting for the right quarterback to come along this whole getting the front office and head coach situation has worn some of us out. I for one feel like with Brian Flores that we have finally made a solid pick and this team has clearly progressed this season over where we were at this point last season. If this was last season we would have been blown out of the water Sunday and instead we held the Seahawks to their lowest point total of the season and still in the 4th quarter actually had a chance to win the ballgame.

I have seen so many fans that do not believe that we have progressed fast enough if at all. Difference of opinion is great, it’s exactly what drives a site like this, spirited debate. But at the end of the day my opinion doesn’t matter nor does yours because neither of us have been hired by the Miami Dolphins to make these decisions. Right now for the Dolphins, the decisions, at least to who starts and who plays and who does not falls to Brian Flores. Your opinion, right or wrong is for sure not ever going to work it’s way into his decision process. So my Phinsider Question Of The Day is not should Tua start but do you as a fan still trust, assuming you ever did that Brian Flores is the right man for the job of head coach of the Miami Dolphins? Beyond that do you trust that he has his reasons for why Tua is still sitting and learning and not starting?

Give us your thoughts below and don’t forget to vote in the poll-

Poll Do you as a fan of the Miami Dolphins trust that the team has finally made the correct choice in Brian Flores? This poll is closed 63% Yes, I absolutely believe in Flores and trust his decisions! (92 votes)

26% Yes, I still like the hire but am beginning to waiver over the whole Tua vs Fitz situation. (38 votes)

6% I was on board at first but now it’s clear to me that Flores has not a clue any more than any of the other past hires that were terrible. (10 votes)

3% I never liked the hire to begin with! (5 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

