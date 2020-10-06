Here’s an Idea: Lets get the Ball to Gesicki and Williams More

I think I stumbled on to a remarkable idea that might make the Dolphin’s offense do better. But I warn you. I don’t want any pats on the back or accolades for coming up with this potential, revolutionizing idea. Just if you see me out in the crisp mountain air of northeast PA, a simple head nod will suffice. Okay, here’s the idea; on offense, you know when the Dolphins have the ball, throw that ball to Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams more.

Like any brilliant mind, I know I have to back up my research. I’m prepared for that. The reasoning on why the Dolphins should get the ball more to Preston Williams and Mike Gesikci is because they’re pretty good football players. I think they’re good because in the past, when the football has been thrown to Williams and Gesicki, consistently, the Dolphins move the ball.

This year, Preston Williams has a staggeringly low 17 targets, which has resulted in a pedestrian 89 yards on six receptions. Here’s where he ranks.

That’s right. Some guy named Justin Watson and journeymen tight end for the Jaguars James O’Shaughnessy have more yards than Williams. Is it possible that Preston Williams still hasn’t recovered from season-ending knee injury from last year? Perhaps. If that’s the case, then go with someone else.

Don’t worry, Chan Gailey recognizes my genius plan and will get it done.

Chan Gailey, on Preston Williams: "We're hoping continue to work with him to get him some catches. We know he can be a weapon, we know he should be a weapon … we need him to." — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) October 6, 2020

As for Mike Gesicki, his noninvolvement in the offense in the last two weeks should be a war crime or, at the least, a breach of the Sokovia Accords. Again, here’s the very with it Chan Gailey explaining the difficulty of getting the ball to Gesicki;

OC Chan Gailey: Teams are covering Mike Gesicki a lot tighter. Says if a guy is double-covered, you don't want to force it. If it's single, you give a guy a chance to make a play. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) October 6, 2020

Is Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, George Kittle, and Darren Waller not double-teamed? If they’re not, they should be.

Gesicki has 190 yards on 22 catches. Remember that excellent game a few weeks back where Gesicki imposed his will, and Miami made a point to feed him? I do. Since that week, Gesicki has six targets catching two of them for only 30 yards. That’s preposterous.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 45 times this past week against a very bad Seahawks pass defense, and only 3 of those throws were to Mike Gesicki. That’s wild to me.

And what I hate is, and this a classic Miami Dolphins issue regardless of who the coach is, but they can’t get the ball to guys with skills that aren’t hard to identify. Williams and Gesicki are massive. I don’t know, maybe use that size to your advantage? I realize that I’m not a professional football coach, but using your player’s best traits seems like a no-brainer to me.

Last year, the Dolphins were throwing jump balls to Parker, Gesicki, and Williams all the time, and it was working. Am I to understand that now these guys are always double-teamed every time they run a route? Let’s keep running more slants. That’ll do it.

If it sounds like I’m venting, it’s because I am. I think if you’re going to dust off a guy that nobody on the planet was looking to hire, then you better be right, and he better be saying something along the lines of that he’s looking to put the offensive guys in the best position that not only helps the team but is also comfortable for them. That hasn’t happened yet. Maybe on Sunday, it will.

By the Way- You can also add using Matt Breida’s speed and open-field running ability and Jakeem Grant’s speed and quick twitch movements as other abilities Chan Gailey should be alerted too. Pass it on if you see him.

