Austin Jackson’s status is uncertain ahead of Sunday’s game against San Francisco

Miami’s starting left tackle is dealing with an injury that could keep him out of the lineup.

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have struggled to find solid offensive linemen for the better part of the decade. Whether it was high-priced free agent signings that failed, or top draft picks turning into busts, Miami just couldn’t seem to get things right.

Things have quickly changed in South Florida with the help Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley, two rookies who landed starting gigs before the season began.

The offensive line is certainly trending in the right direction and is averaging roughly 1.5 sacks per game, down from 3.6 last season. However, both of Miami’s rookie linemen have been dealing with some injury issues.

Jackson, a first round pick, is battling a foot injury and his status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

While the start of the tweet and the short-term health of Miami’s starting left tackle is certainly concerning, offensive line coach Steve Marshall is clearly a fan of the rookie.

Jackson was originally viewed as a “project,” who may need a year or two of NFL experience under his belt, but the first-year pro has exceed expectations through four games. The rookie has been called for just one penalty and has done a strong job locking down the blind side for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Julie’n Davenport would get the start if Jackson is unable to go on Sunday due to the foot injury. Keep in mind that Davenport started eight games for the Dolphins in 2019.

