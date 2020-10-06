Ryan Fitzpatrick will start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers

Any speculation regarding Miami’s quarterback situation was quickly laid to rest on Tuesday Morning as the team took to Twitter in announcing this Sunday’s starter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter for Week 5 against the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/DxbiFbwxgD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 6, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled with two interceptions on Sunday against the beat-up secondary of the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, coach Brian Flores was asked about potentially starting rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was picked fifth-overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

“We’re a quarter of the way through the season now, so we’re going to obviously do an evaluation of our team from that standpoint,” Flores said on Monday. “We try to play the guys we feel are going to help us turn this thing around and play better in situations that like red zone and two-minute and the fourth quarter; and that’ll be at all positions.”

While Flores mentioned that he would not be pressured into starting the young quarterback, it is tough to watch Fitzpatrick struggle while rookies Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are out there competing.

Fitzpatrick failed to find the end zone until late in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins were forced to kick five field goals against the Seahawks, killing any chance Miami had to pull off the upset against on the league’s best quarterbacks in Russell Wilson.

