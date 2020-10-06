Phinsider Radio: Final thoughts on Seattle and is it Tua Time for Brian Flores and the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins played a better game than many expected this past Sunday vs. Russell Wilson and the high-octane Seattle Seahawks.

But when the clock flashed ‘00:00’, there was only eight points that separated the two teams. And if Miami got better quarterback play from the 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick or found the end zone instead of settling for field goals, the Dolphins could be staring at a 2-2 record with San Francisco in their crosshairs.

In this NEW episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and Josh breakdown the good, the bad, and the ugly from Sunday’s loss and ask the question, is it time for Brian Flores to hand the keys over to Tua Tagovailoa?

Listen to this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio to hear our thoughts on Miami’s 31-23 loss to Seattle +

Other topics discussed in this episode include:

How did the Miami Dolphins offense do vs. Seattle’s banged-up secondary?

Noah Igbinoghene continues to struggle when called upon.

continues to struggle when called upon. Mike Gesicki with back to back one catch games.

with back to back one catch games. When should Brian Flores and the Dolphins hand the keys over to Tua Tagovailoa?

DeVante Parker refuses to miss playing time.

refuses to miss playing time. Lynn Bowden wildcat

Bobby McCain is making plays.

is making plays. Dolphins finally finding a pass-rush

More snaps for Andrew Van Ginkel

The offensive line continues to play well.

And so much more!



