MNF Early Game (Rescheduled Game): New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s first game is not technically the Monday Night Football game but a make up due to the two teams having to delay the game one day due to Covid. After Patriots starter Cam Newton tested positive the Patriots needed extra time to test the entire team and staff while also conducting the contact tracing required by the league office. The Kansas City Chiefs, out of an abundance of caution also did extra testing this weekend on their players and staff. As of the writing of this article neither team had any positive results outside of Newton who is now in quarantine.

The Patriots will now be forced to start veteran quarterback Bran Hoyer in place of Newton, thus making the Pats chances of the upset win over the defending Super Bowl champions that much more difficult. Newton has been okay throwing the ball this season but has made his biggest impact running with the ball in key situations. Do not expect to see the same thing out of Hoyer. Opposite Hoyer this evening is the Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes for his part is off to another excellent year having already thrown for 898 yards through three games. He has also thrown for 9 touchdowns, rushed for one more and has yet to throw an interception.

Both teams, through three games are near the top of the league in offensive production with the Pats ranked 7th, averaging 416 yards per game and the Chiefs ranked 3rd, averaging 440.3 yards per game. Defensively the two squads are closer to the middle of the pack although still in the top half of the league. The Chiefs are ranked 12th, surrendering 355.67 yards per game with the Pats right behind them at 13th, giving up 357.67 yards per game.

Please use this thread to discuss this evenings game or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

MNF: New England Patriots (2-1) 2nd AFC East @ Kansas City Cheifs (3-0) 1st AFC West