Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football once again features two NFC teams. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to the west coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles have started out this season struggling, having lost two and tying another game, with the tie coming against the Cincinnati Bengals, thus still going winless into week four. The Eagles are playing sub par on offense thus far behind quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz, for his part has been awful up until now. Wentz, through three games, has thrown for an average of 245.7 yards per game but has also thrown 6 interceptions to only three touchdowns over the same period. Ouch!

The 49ers have started out their season predictably better at 2 and 1 but have already lost their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo mid-game in week two. Garoppolo is still out this week but is considered week to week with an ankle injury. Filling in for Garoppolo, who was playing great before the injury, is back up quarterback Nick Mullins who has played okay thus far throwing one touchdown over a game plus to go along with one interception. Before going out in game two Garoppolo had thrown for 4 touchdowns with no interceptions in their first two games.

Both squads have played solid defense through their first three game. The 49ers are ranked 3rd in the NFL in yardage surrendered, giving up 304 yards per game. The 49ers sit at 2nd in the NFL against the pass, only giving up 187.33 yards per game. The 49ers are a bit weaker against the run, giving up 116.67 yards per game, ranking them in the middle of the league at 16th. On the other side of the ball the Eagles are ranked 5th, based on yardage surrendered thus far at 330.67 yards per game. The Eagles are a bit weaker against the pass, ranked 7th, giving up 224.33 yards through the air per contest. On the flip side the Eagles are better against the run than the 49ers, ranked 8th, giving up 106.33 yards per game.

SNF: Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) 4th NFC East @ San Francisco 49ers (2-1) 4th NFC West