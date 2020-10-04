Week Four Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this game thread to follow and discuss todays late afternoon games and as always your Miami Dolphins. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on the sharing, requesting or even discussion of illegal game streams anywhere on any of their sites. Please don’t get yourself warned or banned from the platform over this.
Sunday, October 4th, 2020 Week Four Late Afternoon Games
New York Giants (0-3) 4th NFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (2-1) 3rd NFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 715
- Odds: Los Angeles Rams -13.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- New York Giants SBNation Blog: www.bigblueview.com
- Los Angeles Rams SBNation Blog: www.turfshowtimes.com
Indianapolis Colts (2-1) 2nd AFC South @ Chicago Bears (3-0) 2nd NFC North
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 705
- Odds: Indianapolis Colts -2
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Indianapolis Colts SBNation Blog: www.stampedeblue.com
- Chicago Bears SBNation Blog: www.windycitygridiron.com
Buffalo Bills (3-0) 1st AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) 2nd AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: Channel 717
- Odds: Buffalo Bills -3
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Buffalo Bills SBNation Blog: www.buffalorumblings.com
- Los Vegas Raiders SBNation Blog: www.silverandblackpride.com