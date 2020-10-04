Madden 21: Miami Dolphins vs Seattle Seahawks Simulation

In two hours, the 1-2 Miami Dolphins welcome the Seattle Seahawks and RED-HOT Russell Wilson to Miami.

But we don’t have to wait until later.

Why? Because we have video games.

And although Madden 21 isn’t the most fantastic football game ever made, it is significantly better than some of the reviews you’ll see around the internet.

So, with the game just a few hours away, I decided to turn on my PS4, boot up Madden 21 and let the Madden Gods predict the outcome of Sunday’s game.

(NOTE: this pairs nicely with the madden simulation tbqh

Week 4: Miami Dolphins (1-2) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-0)

All-Madden

10 Minutes

CPU vs CPU

Updated Rosters

SUMMARY

Ironically enough, Byron Jones played in this game and was all over the field. Every time a big play happened, Jones was at the center of it. Unfortunately, I don’t think Miami will have their all-pro cornerback vs Seattle (this has NOT yet been made official).

The rest of the game played out similar to what I expect. Seattle gets a lead, Miami battles back (not sure that happened in this one) and ultimately, Miami loses by single digits. Moral victories aren’t really what you strive for in the NFL—but vs Seattle with the way Wilson is playing—it’s not the worst thing.

If you’ve bee following along, the Miami Dolphins are 1-2 using Madden 21 to simulate each week’s game. Their lone victory came against the New England Patriots in Week 1.