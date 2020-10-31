Phinsider Question Of The Day- Los Angeles Rams @ Miami Dolphins Edition 10/31/2020

The last time we saw our Miami Dolphins play was two weeks ago. That game turned into a blowout/shutout of the hated New York Jets at home, 24 to 0. Of course any win over the Jets is a good day in my life. There is no team that I despise across the board more than the Jets for multiple reasons. Some of those reasons I won’t talk about here seeing that I am part of the site staff but most probably know why by now. Our game against the Jets also marked the first time that we saw presumptive eventual starter Tua Tagovailoa on an NFL field for a real game, even if it was only for a few plays to close out the game.

Following the Jets game, heading into our bye week, it was announced that Tua, from here on out, would serve as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback. After weeks of social media being blown up with Phins fans complaining that Tua was not the starter all of a sudden someone flipped a big switch and everyone was complaining, it seemed, over the benching of Ryan Fitzpatrick. I was sad for Fitz, who while not all world as a quarterback brings excitement and a sense that he gives it his all on every single play. Of course every Miami Dolphins fan must have known that this was a move that the franchise would have to make at some point in the season. Tua has had close to half a season to observe from the sideline, and there may be no better time to transition a rookie quarterback than when you have an extra week for him to work exclusively with the starters.

Fitzpatrick is the kind of leader that we all want running our team. Hopefully Tua paid close attention to how Fitz conducted himself as a professional because while Tua is clearly more physically gifted, if he can pick up the mental and leadership part of Fitzpatrick's game you get the best of both worlds and that's exactly what we have been waiting for. At least since Dan Marino rode off into the sunset as one of the best players to ever play in the NFL. Now we just need to wait and see if Tua can translate all that athletic ability into playing his chosen position at the highest of levels successfully while also knowing that the entire fan base is looking to him to be the next Dan Marino, or better. No pressure there!

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game between your Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams tomorrow, and why?

