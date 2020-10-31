Dolphins elevate Benito Jones, Tae Hayes for Rams game

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday the elevation of practice squad defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Tae Hayes. Both players will be eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, giving Miami additional depth on the defense for the contest. The Dolphins only have 52 players on their active roster after placing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

Jones, an undrafted free agent rookie, was also elevated for Miami’s game against the New York Jets in Week 6, adding depth following Godchaux’s injury. Hayes was elevated against the Jacksonville Jaguars, providing depth when Byron Jones was injured. Miami has ruled cornerback Jamal Perry out for this weekend, leading to the need to bring Hayes back to the gameday roster.

Under new rules this year, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week to provide additional players to make up the 48-man gameday active roster. The players do not count against the regular season 53-man roster limit, and immediately return to the practice squad following the game. Teams are only allowed to elevate an individual player twice in the season, meaning both Jones and Hayes have now reached that limit. Should the Dolphins want to use either player again during the season, they would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Kickoff against the Rams is at 1pm ET tomorrow.