Reminder: Daylight savings time ends, Tua Time begins

Just a friendly reminder that tonight marks the end of Daylight Savings time, meaning, if you have any clocks that do not autocorrect themselves, you should set them back one hour before you head to bed. It is that one magical night where we all get an extra hour of sleep - if you do not have kids or pets with biological clock that do not understand the nature of randomly changing the time.

The most important part of the day tomorrow is, of course, the Miami Dolphins game against the Los Angeles Rams, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa starting for the first time in his career. You don’t want to be off on kickoff time.

Really, though, this entire article was simply so I could make the headline joke. It is the end of daylight savings time and the start of Tua Time. It is a magical time for the world.