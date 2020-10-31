2020 NFL Week 8 straight up winners expert picks

The Phinsider straight-up winners picks are back for Week 8, looking to continue the momentum from Week 7, where the worst record from the group was 9-5 (bet you cannot guess who had that record). The group rocked it last week, with two performaces featuring only two wrong predictions.

CT Smith and James McKinney crushed it on their way to 12-2 records for Week 7. Justin Hier came up just one pick short of matching that, going 11-3 for the week, while Kathleen Noa was 10-4 in Week 7. Josh Houtz and (of course) I brought up the rear at 9-5.

That moves our overall standings for the season to:

James McKinney 73-31-1 (70%)

Justin Hier 71-34-1 (67%)

CT Smith 70-35-1 (67%)

Josh Houtz 66-35-1 (65%)

Kevin Nogle 68-37-1 (65%)

Kat has missed a couple of weeks of picks, but she is 48-22-1 (68 percent) on the season.

Here are our Week 8 picks. The table includes the option to select the spread and over/under tabs to see how some our contributors made those picks as well.