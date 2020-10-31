Phinsider Radio: Latest Dolphins news and previewing Sunday’s home game against the Rams

We are officially one day away from Tua Tagovailoa’s first career start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and while hype surrounding the 22-year-old QB from Hawaii is at an all-time high, it’s the Dolphins offensive line that the game hinges on most.

More specifically, the Dolphins two rookies on the right side of Miami’s offensive line: Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley. Two mammoth rookie offensive lineman that will be tasked with protecting Tua’s blindside. And as you’d expect, the Rams are going to look to exploit that with the most dynamic defensive player in the game Aaron Donald.

Miami’s defense will also face a tough task trying to stop Sean McVay’s vaunted offense. One that wasn’t too big for Brian Flores during his final performance with the New England Patriots back in 2019. A performance where Flores’ defense held McVay’s offense to only three points, en route to a Super Bowl victory.

In this episode, Jake and Josh preview the Dolphins Week 8 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams +

Listen to this week’s podcast below or check us out on APPLE and SPOTIFY.

First, Jake and I dive into the episode by breaking down the move to Tua Tagovailoa and what fans should expect heading into his first NFL start vs. a very good Rams’ defense.

Next, after a short word from our sponsors, I rattle off the 21 Quarterbacks that came before Tua Tagovailoa, Jake tells everyone to temper their expectations and I get ready to run through a wall with excitement.

Next, Jake and I play over/under with Bovada’s Tua Tagovailoa prop bets, and we tell you the three keys to victory for the Dolphins vs. Rams. Lastly, we tell you which players will have a breakout performance this weekend.

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

If you subscribe to the podcast and leave us a rating, you will be eligible to win a Solomon Kindley jersey. All you need to do is send us a picture proving that you did both.

Thank you for supporting ALL of the Podcasts on The Phinsider.

Please, if you’re enjoying the Podcast. Take a few minutes to subscribe on Apple or Spotify; leave us a five-star review, and most importantly; #FINSUP!

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!