2020 NFL Week 8 Rams at Dolphins: How to watch, where to stream, odds, and more

The Miami Dolphins come off their bye week with a new quarterback set to start against the Los Angeles Rams. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa takes the helm after the Dolphins started 3-3 with Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the offense. While Fitzpatrick was not playing poorly, the time has come for Miami to begin the next era for the team.

The Rams, meanwhile, come into this game in the middle of an NFC West which features all four teams above .500 on the season and three teams, including the Rams, having already won five games. They are led by a defense that is sixth in yards allowed per game (312.9), fifth in passing yards per game (212.4), seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (100.4), and second in points allowed per game (17.7). On offense, they are tenth in yards per game (385.7), 18th in passing yards per game (247.0), seventh in rushing yards per game (138.7), and 19th in points per game (25.1).

Aaron Donald remains the center piece of the Rams defense, already recording eight sacks on the season, second most in the league thus far. Miami’s offensive line will have to find a way to protect their rookie quarterback from an unrelenting rush all game.

How can you watch Sunday’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on November 1

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Rams at Dolphins in blue

Who is the broadcast team?

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Rams -3.5

O/U: 45.5

What will the weather be like for the game?

Cloudy, 87°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 11-2

Who won most recently?

Dolphins 14-10 @ Los Angeles, Week 11, 2016

