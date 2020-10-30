Dolphins Friday injury report: DeVante Parker all set for Tua’s first start

In case you somehow missed the big news, Tua Tagovailoa will be making his first career start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Luckily for the highly touted rookie, Tagovailoa’s top weapon appears to be healthy and ready to go.

Per the Miami Dolphins Friday injury report, star wide receiver DeVante Parker (groin) got in a full practice session and is without an injury designation going into Sunday’s contest. Parker had picked up the groin injury prior to Miami’s bye in the closing minutes of Week 6’s victory over the New York Jets and was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week.

Several other players were upgraded to full participants after battling ailments throughout the week. Fellow wideout Jakeem Grant (illness) practiced in full after missing Thursday’s session, while safety Bobby McCain (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (foot) no longer had their reps capped after getting in limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. All three players are without an injury designation as we head into the weekend.

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (shoulder), safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), and defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) all maintained their status as full participants from earlier in the week despite remaining on the report with their respective injuries. All are without injury designations this week. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) was removed from the injury report entirely after clearing the league’s concussion protocol.

Only two players have injury designations going into Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. Tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) is questionable, while cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) was downgraded to a non-participant in Friday’s practice after seeing limited reps on Thursday and was ruled out.