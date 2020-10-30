National Bobblehead HOF and Museum releases limited-edition Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead

The hype surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at an all-time high.

And while a majority of us are still waiting patiently for our official Tua Tagovailoa jerseys to ship from Fanatics, there might be a new piece of memorabilia for Dolphins’ fans to get excited about.

Today, FOCO released their officially licensed, limited-edition Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead.

Want to BUY this official Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead? Click HERE

Official press release:

MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa riding a dolphin. Tua’s bobblehead is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series. Tua is slated to start his first NFL game this Sunday, November 1st, when the Dolphins host the Los Angeles Rams in a highly anticipated game for the rookie. The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Miami Dolphins and NFL merchandise. Wearing a blue number 1 jersey, the smiling Tagovailoa bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a dolphin with a Miami Dolphins’ logo on the base. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. In addition to the Miami Dolphins Bobblehead, the Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a bobblehead of Tua in his Alabama Crimson Tide jersey with an elephant this morning, which is also $40 and individually numbered to 2020.

I don’t know about you, but as a kid I had many bobbleheads. Some big, some small. But my most memorable was a Troll dressed up in a full Dolphins’ uniform. It was given to me as a young kid and I still have it.

Anyway, the point is bobbleheads are collectables.

So why wouldn’t I want a Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead to put next to my Marino.

Why wouldn’t I want a bobblehead with Miami’s first-round draft pick riding a dolphin?

Honestly, why wouldn’t you want one?

Here’s what the Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame had to say about the Tagovailoa bobblehead.

“The riding bobbleheads have become some of the most popular, and this bobblehead featuring Tua riding a dolphin is sure to be a hit with Dolphins fans and fans of Tua,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Tua is one of the most exciting rookies to come out of the 2020 NFL Draft and Dolphins’ fans have reason to be excited for the future with their new quarterback.”

It’s officially Tua Tagovailoa Time. And if you want to be part of history, now is your chance. Get your Tua Tagovailoa bobblehead HERE!