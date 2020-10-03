Phinsider Radio: Could the Dolphins upset the undefeated Seattle Seahawks?

Last week’s game vs. Jacksonville had a lot more riding on it than many would like to admit. And while this week’s matchup vs. the red-hot Seattle Seahawks isn’t necessarily a MUST WIN, at some point, Brian Flores and the Dolphins will have to win matchups against the NFL’s elite.

Is that this week vs. Seattle?

Will the sprinklers go off pre-game as they did in the Ryan Tannehill/Joe Philbin Era?

Can the Dolphins defense shut down Russel Wilson?

How will Chan Gailey and the Dolphins attack Seattle’s secondary without Jamal Adams?

We answer all of these questions and more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

Listen to this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio to hear our thoughts on Miami’s chances vs. Seattle +

NEW @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 and i preview @miamidolphins week 4 matchup vs @seahawks +



-russ is bananas

-jones doubtful

-three keys

-seattle dropping like flies

-gaskin a playmaker?

-sprinkler szn

-igbinoghene

-& more!



:https://t.co/DGtupxFiAU pic.twitter.com/B8oAaDMJN9 — josh houtz (@houtz) October 2, 2020

In this week’s episode, Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@houtz) tell you everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

Who will need to step up with Byron Jones unlikely to play?

Is this the week Myles Gaskin finally impresses Jake?

Miami needs more YAC out of their skill-position players.

Zach Sieler and Andrew Van Ginkel deserve more reps!

Should Bobby McCain continue to play safety?

How will Seattle’s travel affect this game?

Will Miami exploit Seattle’s banged-up secondary?

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick go toe-to-toe with Russell Wilson?

Jake and Josh tell you the three keys to the game.

RUSH THE PASSER

And so much more!

All of this and much more on this episode of Phinsider Radio.

Please, if you’re enjoying the Podcast. Take a few minutes to subscribe on Apple or Spotify; leave us a five-star review, and most importantly; #FINSUP!

Follow Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and myself @houtz) on Twitter!