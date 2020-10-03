2020 NFL Week 4 picks from The Phinsider contibutors

The Phinsider contributor straight-up (and some against the spread) picks are back for the NFL’s Week 4 slate of games. We are coming off a great performance across the board for all of our contributors in Week 3 and will now look to carry that momentum into Week 4.
Last week, I led the way with a 12-3-1 record, getting the picks correct on 75 percent of the games. CT Smith, James McKinney, and Justin Hier all went 10-5-1 on the week, a 63 percent correct picks rate. Josh Houts finished in fifth position, but still was correct on 60 percent of his picks, finishing 9-5-1.
And, since I am writing the article, I will take a chance to just share these three tweets from our friends at Tallysight for no apparently reason:
#NFL #Week3 Spread Experts— Tallysight (@tallysight) September 29, 2020
1️⃣ @mtpallas (@BleavPodcasts/@NZIProperties)
2️⃣ @gggaughan (@TheBuffaloNews)
3️⃣ @TheMightyDeol (@BfloFanatics)
4️⃣ @KevinNogle (@thephinsider)
5️⃣ @PFF_Jarad (@PFF)
See how 140+ other industry experts ranked ⤵️https://t.co/6JJQ7wEt8A
#NFL #Week3 Straight Up Experts— Tallysight (@tallysight) September 29, 2020
1️⃣ @KevinNogle (@thephinsider)
2️⃣ @_Eric_Robinson (@TheFalcoholic)
3️⃣ @barleyhop (@ArrowheadPride)
4️⃣ @MorgadoPOD (@PrideOfDetroit)
5️⃣ @JackRSalo (@WCGridiron)
See how 280 other industry experts ranked ⤵️https://t.co/byqw2YpLlN
#NFL #Week3 Overall Experts— Tallysight (@tallysight) September 29, 2020
1️⃣ @KevinNogle (@thephinsider)
2️⃣ @AidanCurran_ (@patspulpit)
3️⃣ @AnthonyRomeoNY (@Cover1)
4️⃣ @mtpallas (@BleavPodcasts/@NZIProperties)
5️⃣ @gggaughan (@TheBuffaloNews)
See how 295 other industry experts ranked ⤵️https://t.co/jna9Robjnm
Yep, no reason at all to have those tweets in the article. Oh, wait. Let’s see what happened in last week’s colege picks as well:
#CFB #Week4 Expert Rankings— Tallysight (@tallysight) September 28, 2020
1️⃣ @TheJustinBray (@ChapelBellCurve)
2️⃣ @JacobCHatch (@LockedOnCougars)
3️⃣ @KevinNogle (@thephinsider)
4️⃣ @Wil__Hunter (@OnSpartans)
5️⃣ @rcb05 (@GBHunting)
See how over 130 other industry experts fared ⤵️https://t.co/yuNDsexKnI pic.twitter.com/wP04vEIx9B
Hmmm. Interesting. (If you have not followed our picks recently, you know I have been struggling dating back to last year. Thus the not-so-humble brag here.)
Our season standings are now:
For the season, McKinney continues to lead, while I jumped from last place to second. Smith and Hier are still tied, while Houtz has fallen to the bottom of the rankings. Our overall records are:
James McKinney 33-14-1 (70%)
Kevin Nogle 31-16-1 (66%)
CT Smith / Justin Hier 30-17-1 (64%)
Josh Houtz 27-17-1 (61%)
Now on to this week’s picks: