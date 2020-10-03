2020 NFL Week 4 picks from The Phinsider contibutors

The Phinsider contributor straight-up (and some against the spread) picks are back for the NFL’s Week 4 slate of games. We are coming off a great performance across the board for all of our contributors in Week 3 and will now look to carry that momentum into Week 4.

Last week, I led the way with a 12-3-1 record, getting the picks correct on 75 percent of the games. CT Smith, James McKinney, and Justin Hier all went 10-5-1 on the week, a 63 percent correct picks rate. Josh Houts finished in fifth position, but still was correct on 60 percent of his picks, finishing 9-5-1.

And, since I am writing the article, I will take a chance to just share these three tweets from our friends at Tallysight for no apparently reason:

Yep, no reason at all to have those tweets in the article. Oh, wait. Let’s see what happened in last week’s colege picks as well:

Hmmm. Interesting. (If you have not followed our picks recently, you know I have been struggling dating back to last year. Thus the not-so-humble brag here.)

Our season standings are now:

For the season, McKinney continues to lead, while I jumped from last place to second. Smith and Hier are still tied, while Houtz has fallen to the bottom of the rankings. Our overall records are:

James McKinney 33-14-1 (70%)

Kevin Nogle 31-16-1 (66%)

CT Smith / Justin Hier 30-17-1 (64%)

Josh Houtz 27-17-1 (61%)

Now on to this week’s picks: