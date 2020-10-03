Week 4 updated NFL odds

Happy Saturday, y’all. Hope you laid Denver -2.5 like I suggested you do on Tuesday. If you did, and braved watching the clownshow debacle that was Thursday Night Football, good on you.

ALMOST all of the lines are followed up on below from Tuesday, with the exception of New England - Kansas City. Due to Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test, the game has been postponed and taken off the board. Get well soon, Cam.

As for the rest of the action, here’s where things stand as of early Saturday afternoon.....

Arizona (-3.5) at Carolina; O/U 52

Baltimore (-14) at Washington; 45.5

Cleveland at Dallas (-4.5); 56

Indianapolis (-3) at Chicago; 43

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-2.5); 49.5

LA Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7); 43

Minnesota at Houston (-3.5); 53.5

New Orleans (-3) at Detroit; 54

Seattle (-6) at Miami; 54.5

NY Giants at LA Rams (-13.5); 48

Buffalo (-3.5) at Las Vegas; 53

New England at Kansas City; POSTPONED

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-7); 45

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7); 57

The biggest shifts this week (as far as game lines) in involve the Dolphins, Saints, and Ravens. Bettors have been fading the Saints (presumably due to New Orleans’ current slide and injury state, and the Lions coming off an impressive road win at Arizona), as the line has slid from -4 to -3 Saints. I noted on Tuesday that the Dolphins getting a touchdown seemed like a strong play, and the bettors have followed suit, with the line shrinking from Seattle -7 to -6. I also noted that I liked the Redskins and the Giants getting 13 points each against the Ravens and Rams, respectively. The bettors have disagreed, as the Ravens have slid to a 14-point favorite, while the Rams sit at -13.5.

Who do you all like this weekend? Let’s hear it.