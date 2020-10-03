Phinsider Question Of The Day- Seattle Seahawks @ Miami Dolphins Edition 10/03/2020

Tomorrow afternoon the Seattle Seahawks will arrive in Miami to take on our very own Dolphins. Some already consider the Seahawks the best team in the NFL while our Miami Dolphins are still in the mid stage of a rebuild process. This of course does not mean the Dolphins cannot knock off Seattle but like I have previously stated it makes the likelihood much less likely.

So tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is what will be the final score for tomorrows game and why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.