Thursday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game features two NFC South teams. The Atlanta Falcons will travel a bit north to take on the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are woeful this season, managing only one win in seven tries. Atlanta posted their first win of the season two games ago, a 40 to 23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Carolina has been a bit more successful in their up and down season that has seen the drop their first two games before going on a three game win streak, only to then drop their next two games.

Both teams sit in the top half of the league in offensive production. Despite their worse record the Falcons have been the better of the two squads as far as offensive production. Atlanta is ranked 6th in the NFL, churning out 413.3 yards per game. The Falcons breakdown on offense is 4th in passing with 311.4 yards per game through the air and 22nd in rushing, gaining 101.8 yards per game on the ground. The Panthers enter this game ranked 11th in the league with 403 yards per game in total offense. The breakdown for Carolina is 116.3 yards per game on the ground, ranked 14th in the league and 286.8 yards per game through the air, ranking them 6th in the NFL.

Defensively the Panthers have more than outperformed the Falcons this season. The Panthers enter this evening ranked 10th overall in the NFL, surrendering an average of 352.25 yards per game. Carolina is ranked 7th against the pass, giving up 227 yards through the air per game and ranked 21st against the run, surrendering 125.25 yards on the ground per game. The Falcons on the other hand sit near the bottom of the league, ranked 31st overall, giving up 448.25 per contest. Atlanta has surrendered 341.5 yards per game through the air, ranked 31st in the NFL and 106.75 yards on the ground, ranked 10th overall in the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons (1-6) 4th NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (3-4) 3rd NFC South

When: 8:20 PM EST

8:20 PM EST Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NFL Network, Fox

NFL Network, Fox Streaming: Yahoo Mobile Sports App, NFL.com

Yahoo Mobile Sports App, NFL.com Odds: Carolina Panthers -2

Carolina Panthers -2 Over/Under: 51.5

