Jason Sanders captures his second AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award

Jason Sanders became a fan-favorite when he caught a touchdown pass from Matt Haack last season, but he is a pretty good kicker, too.

Sanders didn’t miss in the month of October, knocking down all 11 of his field goal attempts, and all seven extra point attempts for the Miami Dolphins. A perfect 18-18 on kicks was good enough to earn the honors of AFC Special Teams player of the Month.

11-of-11 FGs

7-of-7 PATs



He. Don't. Miss. @jasonsanderss is AFC Special Teams Player of the Month! pic.twitter.com/l0tdphoo9W — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 29, 2020

October marked the second time he has won the award, capturing it in December of 2019 as well.

Sanders put on a clinic on Oct. 4, converting all five of his field goal attempts against the Seattle Seahawks. He also knocked down a 50-yeard field goal in a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The third-year kicker is yet to miss in 2020 (knock on wood), making him a perfect 28-28 on the year and is providing a strong case as the most consistent player on the team.

The coaching staff is hopeful the team will score more touchdowns moving forward, especially with Tua Tagovailoa taking over at quarterback, but deferring to Sanders has provided the team with a guaranteed three points every time he steps out to attempt a field goal.

The Dolphins, in the midst of a playoff race, have the opportunity to climb above .500 for the first time this season at home on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami is currently 1-2 at home on the year and picked up its first home win on Oct. 18 with a shutout of the New York Jets.