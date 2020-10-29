Phinsider Radio: Trade rumors, Fitzpatrick’s demotion, and the beginning of the Tagovailoa Era in Miami

The Bye week is officially over and the Miami Dolphins are 3-3 with Tua Tagovailoa set to make his first start as a professional quarterback. So to say excitement is at an all-time high for Brian Flores’ team is an understatement.

Every day leading up to Tagovailoa’s decision to stay in school felt like Christmas morning.

That feeling intensified x 100 on draft night, when rumors were swirling that Miami was going to pass on a quarterback for a left tackle.

But now, after a .500 start to the season the team is primed to make a run at the AFC East title. (Miami currently sits one game back of Buffalo)

And then, they make the change to Tua Tagovailoa.

In this episode, Jake and I discuss cornerback trade rumors, Xavien Howard’s value, Fitzpatrick’s comments, and what we think about the dawning of a new era.

Listen to this week’s podcast below or check us out on APPLE and SPOTIFY.

First, we kick things off with the most recent trade rumors. That randomly started swirling like a tropical storm off the South Florida coast. The Miami Dolphins made a statement denying they were looking to trade Xavien Howard. Which should tell you all you need to know about that.

But as we’ve seen in the past, if the price is right—Chris Grier will not hesitate to trade away an elite talent.

We then dive into Ryan Fitzpatrick’s reaction to being benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Jake isn’t ready to cry over spilled milk, and what does his trade value look like with only ten games left on his contract?

Lastly, we dive into the dawning of the new era for the Miami Dolphins. We talk about Tua Tagovailoa and what the team thinks of the quarterback change.

ALL of this and so much more on this Tuesday Night/Wednesday Edition of Phinsider Radio.

