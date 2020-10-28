Dolphins Wednesday injury report: Parker, Van Noy limited

The Miami Dolphins are prepping for rookie Tua Tagovailoa’s debut against the Los Angeles Rams, and understandably, all eyes are on the college phenom as we approach game time. For Tagovailoa, the availability of some of Miami’s key starters will be vital in determining whether the young quarterback can come away with a win in his very first start. Let’s check in on the status of some of those players.

Per the team’s Wednesday injury report, despite the lengthy list, Miami’s roster is looking mostly healthy heading into Week 8. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) was the only player who was unable to take the practice field on Wednesday.

Rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was drafted in the second round back in April, was limited with a shoulder injury. Tagovailoa’s top weapon, wide receiver DeVante Parker, got in a limited session due to a groin injury suffered in Week 6’s victory over the New York Jets. Safety Bobby McCain (ankle), recently extended tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (foot) were limited as well.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (hand), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) were all full participants in Wednesday’s practice session.

Rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a foot ailment earlier this month and will be eligible for activation later this week. That said, Jackson’s injury is reportedly going to keep him sidelined for a few more weeks. His exact timetable for return remains uncertain, so expect Jesse Davis to continue at left tackle for the time being, while rookie Robert Hunt continues to hold down the fort at right tackle.