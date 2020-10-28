Phinsider Question Of The Day 10/28/2020

Surprisingly, the day after our Miami Dolphins shut out the hated New York Jets, a week and a half ago, it was announced that Tua Tagovailoa would from this point forward the be the starting quarterback over journeyman veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Some were surprised by the announcement as Fitz had been playing well, leading the Dolphins to a 3-3 record in their fist six games. Other fans celebrated as they have been begging for this for weeks. Either way it now is what it is no matter what our opinion on that choice is.

So beyond the decision to start Tua the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what will you need to see out of Tua to be convinced that he is finally the man to take the helm of this team at quarterback? I don’t mean what do you need to see this week or even in the following game. Tua is going to have some bumps along the road as he is still a rookie. My question is more along the lines of what will you need to see out of Tua from here until the end of the season?

Give us your thoughts below-

