Dolphins sign TE Adam Shaheen to 2-year extension

Since Brian Flores arrived in Miami, the Dolphins have left no stone unturned in their pursuit to find talented football players. And whether that’s taking a chance on Eric Rowe, Ted Karras, Zach Sieler, or insert player’s name here; Chris Grier and HC Brian Flores have done a great job of not only identifying but acquiring talent.

Earlier in the offseason—when Miami acquired former Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen for a conditional 7th-round draft pick—we had to know it was only a matter of time before the former 2017 second-round draft pick was rewarded for his hard work and play on the field.

Well, today is the day.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are signing tight end Adam Shaheen to a 2-year $7.85-million with $3.2-million guaranteed.

Dolphins are signing TE Adam Shaheen to a two-year contract extension with a max value of $7.85 that includes $3.2 million fully guaranteed, per source. His deal was scheduled to expire after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

During his two seasons in Chicago, Shaheen combined for 26 receptions, 249 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Throughout his six games in Miami, the 6’6 tight end has 5 receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said about Shaheen in his pre-draft scouting report:

“Big, fast and athletic, Shaheen will immediately interest teams who are looking for size and traits. He’s a poorer blocker than what might be expected for a player with his frame, but he’s also a much more dangerous pass catching target. The jump in competition will be substantial and teams will expect him to become a more consistent blocker, but he’s a pass catching tight end in a Y-tight end’s body. Shaheen has starting potential with an ability to impact a passing game early in his career.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

The Dolphins took a chance on Adam Shaheen when no other team would. And while they already have their play-making TE in Mike Gesicki, Shaheen has done enough on and off the field to warrant a new contract.

Congrats on the new deal, Adam.

Now, ‘We’re on to Los Angeles’